Play

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Corrals assist

Crouse provided an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Crouse's assist came on an empty-net goal by Carl Soderberg, but a point is a point. In this case, it's the 22-year-old's first point of the season in five games. He's added 15 hits and six shots on goal.

More News
Our Latest Stories