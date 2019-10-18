Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Corrals assist
Crouse provided an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Predators.
Crouse's assist came on an empty-net goal by Carl Soderberg, but a point is a point. In this case, it's the 22-year-old's first point of the season in five games. He's added 15 hits and six shots on goal.
