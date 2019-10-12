Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Could play Saturday

Crouse (upper body) will be a game-time decision Saturday in Colorado, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Crouse missed the Coyotes' last game but appears close to returning after head coach Rick Tocchet called him a "game-time decision" following the team's morning skate. Once healthy, the 22-year-old figures to slot back into a bottom-six role for the Yotes.

