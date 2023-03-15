Crouse logged an assist, three hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Crouse is rolling in March with two goals and four assists over his last eight games. The 25-year-old winger has 21 goals, 16 helpers, 123 shots on net, 162 hits, 31 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 63 contests overall. He's thriving in a second-line role, especially at home, where he's earned 21 points in 29 appearances.