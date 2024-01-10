Crouse notched an assist, seven shots on goal, three hits, three blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

Crouse set up a Matias Maccelli tally in the third period. The helper was Crouse's second over four contests in January. The winger is up to 25 points, 90 shots on net, 68 hits and a plus-3 rating through 38 appearances, putting him on track to surpass his career high of 45 points from last season.