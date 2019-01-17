Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Diamond in rough

Crouse registered an even-strength goal and an assist with the empty net in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

With seven goals and five assists through 45 games, Crouse has been brilliant in a role that has only afforded him 11:50 of average ice time. He's physically strong and keeps opponents honest at both ends of the ice. Crouse will also help fantasy owners that track hits, as he's generated 140 of those to rank 12th overall in the NHL.