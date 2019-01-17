Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Diamond in rough
Crouse registered an even-strength goal and an assist with the empty net in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.
With seven goals and five assists through 45 games, Crouse has been brilliant in a role that has only afforded him 11:50 of average ice time. He's physically strong and keeps opponents honest at both ends of the ice. Crouse will also help fantasy owners that track hits, as he's generated 140 of those to rank 12th overall in the NHL.
More News
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Scores shortie in victory•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Collects two points in road win•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Lone scorer for Arizona on Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Rifles one past netminder•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Sent back to AHL•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Brought up to big club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...