Play

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Dishes four hits in return

Crouse (upper body) had two shots and four hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Crouse had missed the previous four games with an injury, but returned to the lineup Saturday and logged just over 13 minutes of playing time. He didn't reach the scoresheet, but did register three hits. The 22-year-old has five goals and three assists in 24 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories