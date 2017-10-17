Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Dishing out plenty of hits
Crouse has registered 21 hits through five games this season. He still hasn't recorded a point, though.
The sophomore was fast-tracked to the NHL last season, and it might prove to be at the detriment of his offensive potential. Through 77 games, Crouse has just five goals and 12 points, after all. He projects to continue moving the needle in the hits and PIM columns. Crouse is currently skating on the second line, so there is some potential. However, he'll need to prove he can find the scoresheet consistently before he's a viable asset in the majority of fantasy settings.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...