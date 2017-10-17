Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Dishing out plenty of hits

Crouse has registered 21 hits through five games this season. He still hasn't recorded a point, though.

The sophomore was fast-tracked to the NHL last season, and it might prove to be at the detriment of his offensive potential. Through 77 games, Crouse has just five goals and 12 points, after all. He projects to continue moving the needle in the hits and PIM columns. Crouse is currently skating on the second line, so there is some potential. However, he'll need to prove he can find the scoresheet consistently before he's a viable asset in the majority of fantasy settings.