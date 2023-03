Crouse notched three assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.

Crouse helped out on the Coyotes' first three goals of the game, one of which was on the power play. The impressive display of playmaking was his first multi-point effort since a two-goal game Feb. 13 in Nashville. Crouse is up to 22 tallies, 20 assists and 135 shots on net, all career highs, through 70 contests. He's added 178 hits, 31 PIM and a plus-3 rating.