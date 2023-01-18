Crouse produced three assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Crouse helped out on goals by Nick Bjugstad, Travis Boyd and Dylan Guenther as the Coyotes erased two deficits in their comeback win. The 25-year-old Crouse is trending up with two goals and three helpers over his last four outings. He's at 16 goals, 11 assists, 82 shots on net, 105 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 43 games this season. He's on track for a career year in most scoring categories, and he's just as physical as ever.