Crouse notched a power-play assist and three hits in Monday's 8-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Crouse logged 16:57 of ice time Monday after sitting out Friday's game due to an illness. The 26-year-old winger set up Michael Carcone in the first period to put the Coyotes ahead 3-1. Crouse is off to a modest start this season, but both of his assists have come in his last two contests. He's added 12 hits, seven blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-1 rating in a middle-six role.