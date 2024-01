Crouse logged a power-play assist and two PIM in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Wild.

Crouse set up a Nick Bjugstad goal that made it 3-0 late in the first period. Over his last 10 games, Crouse has racked up four goals and four assists. He likely can't sustain that pace, but he's been more than solid as a second-liner this season. The 26-year-old winger is up to 27 points, 93 shots on net, 70 hits, 23 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 40 appearances.