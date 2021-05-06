Crouse (lower body) left Wednesday's game versus the Kings in the third period, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.
Crouse was absent for a majority of the third period. It's unclear when the injury occurred. There was no update on the winger's status after the game -- he can be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's matchup with the Sharks.
