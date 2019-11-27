Play

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Expected to sit Wednesday

Crouse isn't expected to play Wednesday against the Ducks, according to Alex Kinkopf's game preview for NHL.com.

According to Kinkopf, Crouse is still battling general soreness after a collision with the end board and remains day-to-day. The winger's next chance to return to action will come Friday in Vegas.

