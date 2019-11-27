Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Expected to sit Wednesday
Crouse isn't expected to play Wednesday against the Ducks, according to Alex Kinkopf's game preview for NHL.com.
According to Kinkopf, Crouse is still battling general soreness after a collision with the end board and remains day-to-day. The winger's next chance to return to action will come Friday in Vegas.
More News
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Still battling injury•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Leaves after scary fall•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Three points in last two games•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Finds scoresheet in loss•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Scores in second straight game•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Corrals assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.