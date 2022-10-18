Crouse scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Crouse was able to put a bow on the Coyotes' first win of the season with the empty-netter. He's added six shots on goal, six hits and a minus-2 rating through three contests. The Coyotes' offense isn't that impressive, but it appears the 25-year-old winger will get a chance at top-six minutes and power-play time this year. He'll provide steady hit totals, but his offense shouldn't go much beyond the 34 points he produced in 65 games last year.