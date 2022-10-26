Crouse scored an empty-net goal in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Crouse's goal wasn't the last in the game, but it added some extra assurance the Coyotes would get the win. The 25-year-old has tallied twice and added two assists, nine shots on net and 13 hits through six contests. He's gotten a look on the top line lately with Nick Schmaltz (upper body) out for weeks. Crouse's physicality is better than his offense, as he put up 181 hits and 34 points in 65 contests last year in a versatile role.