Crouse scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Crouse scored for the fifth time in six games and for the 10th time in November. It's quite the turnaround for a winger who didn't find twine at all in October. Crouse is up to 13 points, 46 shots on net, 36 hits, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating through 19 appearances. He remains the finisher on the Coyotes' surprisingly effective second line, which also includes Matias Maccelli and Nick Bjugstad.