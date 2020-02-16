Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Fills empty cage

Crouse scored a goal on four shots and dished three hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

Crouse's empty-net tally snapped a four-game point drought. The 22-year-old winger is up to 14 tallies, 23 points, 93 shots and 177 hits in 57 contests. His hit total ranks ninth in the league -- combined with modest offense, he could help fantasy owners in deeper formats even while playing on the offensively challenged Coyotes' third line.