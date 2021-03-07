Crouse scored a goal, doled out three hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Crouse's scoring touch had been non-existent through the first 20 games of the season, but he finally stuck a puck in the net in game No. 21. After the game, Crouse said he "felt 1,000 pounds lighter" when he saw the puck go in, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports. The 23-year-old winger has three points, 22 shots on net, 73 hits and 13 PIM through 21 contests. He's reached 25 points in each of the last two seasons, so it's possible this tally opens the floodgates for the Ontario native.