Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Finds scoresheet in loss

Crouse scored his third goal of the season Thursday in a 3-2 loss to the Wild.

The goal put a stop to Crouse's streak of nine straight games without a point. In 19 appearances this season, the depth forward has only found the scoresheet five times and should not be owned outside of deeper leagues. Crouse's career-high for points in a season came last year when the 22-year-old finished with 25 points.