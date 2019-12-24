Play

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: First goal in 10 games

Crouse scored a goal on two shots and doled out four hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to Nashville.

Crouse got the Coyotes on the board midway through the second period. It was his seventh goal of the year but his first since Dec. 3. Crouse has just three points the entire month of December and has 11 points in 35 games heading into the Christmas break.

