Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Game-time call Saturday

Crouse (upper body) is considered a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup against the Sharks, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Crouse was unable to play in Friday's loss to the Golden Knights, but the team feels he has a shot to suit up Saturday and avoid missing a fourth straight game. The 22-year-old was just heating up before the injury, posting three goals and an assist over the previous five outings. We won't know his official status until warmups commence at 7:30 p.m. ET.