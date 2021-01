Crouse (COVID) will be a game-time decision against San Jose on Thursday.

If Crouse is cleared to play, he figures to continue holding down a spot on the top line with Nick Schmaltz and Conor Garland. The 23-year-old winger managed 15 goals and 10 helpers in just 62 appearances last year and could probably be expected to produce between 10-15 goals this year as well.