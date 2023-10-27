Crouse is under the weather and will be a game-time call against the Kings on Friday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Crouse has struggled offensively to open the season with just one point through six games. The winger has been getting decent power-play opportunities as well, averaging 2:04 of ice time with the man advantage. Despite that role, it hasn't translated into points for the Ontario native. If he does miss out Friday, Zach Sanford will likely step into the lineup in Crouse's stead.