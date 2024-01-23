Crouse was credited with a power-play goal, five shots on net and three hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

The Coyotes were on the power play when they were set to be called for a penalty. The Penguins replaced Tristan Jarry with an extra attacker, but then sent the puck into their own net, with Crouse getting credit as the last Arizona player to touch it. It's safe to say that's the easiest of his 18 goals this season, and it also snapped his three-game point drought. The winger has added 10 helpers, 100 shots, 77 hits, 25 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 44 appearances.