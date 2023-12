Crouse tallied a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime victory over Colorado.

Crouse got Arizona on the board late in the second period, burying a feed from Nick Bjugstad in the slot, before adding an assist on Sean Durzi's game-tying goal in the final frame. The 26-year-old Crouse had just one goal in five games prior to the holiday break. He's up to 15 goals and 22 points through 33 games this season in a top-six role.