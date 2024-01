Crouse scored a goal on two shots and added five PIM in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning.

Crouse tallied in the third period, and he fought immediately after due to teammate Michael Kesselring getting into a fracas following a cheap hit. This was Crouse's third goal and sixth point over 12 outings in January. The winger is up to 19 tallies, 29 points, 102 shots on net, 80 hits and 30 PIM through 46 contests overall.