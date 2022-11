Crouse scored a goal on four shots and added six hits in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Stars.

This was Crouse's third straight game with a goal. The 25-year-old winger has tallied five times, added two assists, doled out 29 hits and fired 19 shots on net in 10 contests. He's bounced around the lineup a bit, but he's still regularly seeing top-six minutes and some power-play time, so he looks like a threat to challenge his career high of 34 points from last year.