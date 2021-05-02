Crouse notched an assist, six hits and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
Crouse set up linemate Christian Fischer for a goal in the third period. The 23-year-old Crouse has picked up an assist in each of the last two games. The heavy-hitting winger is up to 12 points, 146 hits, 69 shots on goal, 46 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 49 contests. He'll carry the most fantasy value in formats that reward physicality.
