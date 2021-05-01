Crouse notched an assist and nine hits in Friday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Crouse is known as a heavy-hitter, and he delivered on it Friday by resetting his season high in hits. The 23-year-old winger has collected just 11 points in 48 contests. He's partially made up for it with 140 hits, 68 shots on goal and 44 PIM, but he also has a minus-11 rating.