Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: In lineup Saturday

Crouse (upper body) will play in Saturday's home game against San Jose, Richard Morin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Crouse returns following a three-game absence and will skate on Arizona's third line, alongside Carl Soderberg and Phil Kessel. In 23 games this season, Crouse has collected a total of eight points, making him a risky play outside of deeper formats.

