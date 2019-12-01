Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: In lineup Saturday
Crouse (upper body) will play in Saturday's home game against San Jose, Richard Morin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Crouse returns following a three-game absence and will skate on Arizona's third line, alongside Carl Soderberg and Phil Kessel. In 23 games this season, Crouse has collected a total of eight points, making him a risky play outside of deeper formats.
