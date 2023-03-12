Crouse logged an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Crouse has logged a point in five straight games, picking up two goals, three assists and a plus-3 rating in that span. The physical winger is up to 21 goals, 15 helpers and a plus-5 rating through 61 contests overall. He's also added 121 shots on net, 154 hits and 45 blocked shots, providing solid two-way play in a second-line role for the Coyotes.