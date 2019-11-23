Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Leaves after scary fall
Crouse suffered an upper-body injury during Saturday's game versus the Kings and will not return.
The play Crouse was injured on saw him go headfirst into the boards, causing him to lay on the ice, motionless. Able to skate off with a little help, it appears, for the moment, Crouse dodged a bullet but considering the Coyotes play another game Sunday, the third-line winger could be forced to miss at least one game. Crouse scored his fifth goal of the season before leaving.
