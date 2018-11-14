Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Lone scorer for Arizona on Tuesday

Crouse spoiled Jimmy Howard's shutout bid with his third goal of the season Tuesday, but the Coyotes were dealt a crushing 6-1 road loss.

The Coyotes quickly initiated a rush after a faceoff win in the defensive zone and Crouse blew past Wings blueliner Dennis Cholowski, wiring the puck into the back of the net. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound winger will crack the scoresheet every now and then, but he's in a fourth-line role and isn't impressing anyone with his career 7.1 shooting percentage.