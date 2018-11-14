Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Lone scorer for Arizona on Tuesday
Crouse spoiled Jimmy Howard's shutout bid with his third goal of the season Tuesday, but the Coyotes were dealt a crushing 6-1 road loss.
The Coyotes quickly initiated a rush after a faceoff win in the defensive zone and Crouse blew past Wings blueliner Dennis Cholowski, wiring the puck into the back of the net. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound winger will crack the scoresheet every now and then, but he's in a fourth-line role and isn't impressing anyone with his career 7.1 shooting percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...