Crouse posted an assist and four hits in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Crouse had a hand in Johan Larsson's third-period tally. The 23-year-old Crouse hadn't gotten on the scoresheet in his last 12 contests. The assist was his second point of the year. The 23-year-old winger has added 62 hits, 18 shots on net and 13 PIM in 18 appearances. He'll likely see some top-six usage while Conor Garland (lower body) is out, but it remains to be seen if Crouse capitalizes on the opportunity.