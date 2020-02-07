Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Manages assist in loss
Crouse posted an assist, five hits and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.
Crouse had the secondary helper on Alex Goligoski's opening tally in the first period. The ever-physical winger is up to 22 points, 82 shots and 161 hits through 52 games. The rowdy play could help fantasy owners justify his relative lack of offense in deeper formats.
