Crouse produced an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Crouse set up Matias Maccelli's equalizer at 7:23 of the second period. Through nine outings in December, Crouse has five points, though he's gotten on the scoresheet in just three games. He's still seeing second-line minutes as a key part of the Coyotes' offense, and he now has 13 goals, four helpers, 57 shots, 70 hits and a minus-1 rating through 29 contests.