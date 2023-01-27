Crouse logged an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

Crouse missed four games with an upper-body injury, and his 13:50 of ice time in his return suggests he was eased back into the lineup. The 25-year-old's offense picked up where he left it prior to the injury, as he set up the first of Nick Schmaltz's three goals in the game. Crouse has two goals and four helpers over his last five outings, and he's up to 28 points, 82 shots on net, 107 hits, 33 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 44 contests this season.