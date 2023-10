Crouse posted an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Crouse set up Nick Bjugstad's second-period marker. The Coyotes haven't gotten much from their depth scorers so far, with the assist being Crouse's first point of the campaign. He's added eight shots on net, 10 hits, six blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-1 rating over six contests. He should be expected to spend much of the season in a third-line role.