Crouse contributed a goal, six shots, and seven hits in the Coyotes' 4-2 loss to the Predators on Saturday.

Crouse did a bit of everything in the loss for Arizona. The left-winger now has four points in his last four games and 17 in 31 games this season. In nine games since the start of December, he 24-year-old has four goals, three assists and a whopping 36 hits. The young Coyote really has the look of a one-category stud with those hits numbers, so every additional point he can score is really icing on the cake. And if he keeps racking up more six-shot performances, maybe he can get to double digit goals by season's end.