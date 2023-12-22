Crouse scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Crouse had gone three games without a point since the Coyotes returned home from a three-game road trip. The 26-year-old netted the last goal in the contest to give Arizona some breathing room. He's up to 14 tallies, 20 points, 70 shots on net, 58 hits and a plus-4 rating through 31 appearances this season, playing mainly on the second line.