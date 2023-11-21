Crouse scored a goal on seven shots and levied four hits in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Crouse's stellar November continued Monday, though he was the only Coyote to solve Pheonix Copley. The 26-year-old Crouse has eight goals and one assist through 10 outings this month. The winger is up to 11 points, 39 shots on net, 33 hits and a plus-1 rating through 17 appearances overall.