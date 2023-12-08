Crouse scored a goal on five shots and added three hits in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.

Crouse got the Coyotes on the board late in the first period, but that was the only goal they had against Carter Hart. After a span of six goals in eight games in November, Crouse had gone four contests without bulging the twine before scoring Thursday. The winger is up to 11 markers, five assists, 59 shots on net, 44 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 24 outings this season.