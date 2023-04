Crouse scored a goal on four shots, logged three hits and added two PIM in Monday's 8-1 loss to the Kraken.

Crouse has two goals and four assists over his last 10 games. His tally early in the second period was the only thing between Philipp Grubauer and a shutout in this lopsided contest. Crouse is up to 23 goals, 43 points, 142 shots on net, 185 hits, 33 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 73 appearances.