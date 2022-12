Crouse scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Crouse got the Coyotes on the board late in the first period. The 25-year-old has bounced back from a slow start to December with three goals and a helper in his last three games. This was his first power-play point since Nov. 1, and he's earned three of his 13 goals this season with the man advantage. Crouse has 16 points, 51 shots, 60 hits, 16 PIM and an even plus-minus rating in 26 outings.