Crouse (upper body) isn't expected to play Tuesday versus Anaheim, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Crouse, who hasn't been in the lineup since Jan. 17, has provided 16 goals, 27 points, 82 shots on net and 105 hits in 43 games this season. He could return at some point this week, with his next chance to return coming Thursday against St. Louis. Milos Kelemen, who was called up from AHL Tucson on Tuesday, is poised to make his NHL debut versus the Ducks.