Crouse logged an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

Crouse is on a three-game point streak, picking up a goal and four helpers with a plus-4 rating in that span. The winger set up Nick Bjugstad's second-period marker Saturday. Crouse has 14 tallies, eight assists, 64 shots on net, 78 hits, 26 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 34 appearances while logging top-six minutes as one of the Coyotes' key depth scorers.