Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: One of each Tuesday

Crouse scored a goal and added an assist, four shots on goal, three hits and a plus-3 rating in a 6-3 win over the Sharks on Tuesday.

Crouse continues to be an effective depth scorer with a physical edge. The 22-year-old is up to 17 points, 73 shots on goal and 140 hits through 45 contests this season. His career high in points is 25, set last year, but with a larger role on an improved team, he should be able to reach new heights in 2019-20.