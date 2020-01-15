Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: One of each Tuesday
Crouse scored a goal and added an assist, four shots on goal, three hits and a plus-3 rating in a 6-3 win over the Sharks on Tuesday.
Crouse continues to be an effective depth scorer with a physical edge. The 22-year-old is up to 17 points, 73 shots on goal and 140 hits through 45 contests this season. His career high in points is 25, set last year, but with a larger role on an improved team, he should be able to reach new heights in 2019-20.
