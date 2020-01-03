Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Opens scoring in win
Crouse scored a goal on four shots and delivered five hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.
Crouse opened the scoring late in the first period with his eighth goal of the season, tallying just his second goal in his last 14 games. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound winger is halfway to eclipsing the 25 points he scored in 81 games last season.
