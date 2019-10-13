Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Pair of hits in return

Crouse (upper body) had two hits and a shot on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

The rough-and-tumble winger now has nine hits through three games this season, but he hasn't generated any offense. Expect Crouse to see continued usage as a middle-six winger.

More News
Our Latest Stories