Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Passes pair of assists

Crouse supplied two helpers, four shots and five hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

The pair of assists gives Crouse 25 points on the year, but it's his 285 hits that make the 21-year-old winger an interesting fantasy option. He's a first-round pick from 2015, but his point production hasn't developed as fast as his physical game.

