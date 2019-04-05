Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Passes pair of assists
Crouse supplied two helpers, four shots and five hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.
The pair of assists gives Crouse 25 points on the year, but it's his 285 hits that make the 21-year-old winger an interesting fantasy option. He's a first-round pick from 2015, but his point production hasn't developed as fast as his physical game.
